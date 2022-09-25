FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $200.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stephens from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.05.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.