Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $483.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $507.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FDS stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.41 and a 200-day moving average of $409.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

