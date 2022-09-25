Barclays Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $136.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DRI opened at $122.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.94.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

