Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CANO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Trading Up 6.4 %

CANO stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.56. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 3,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 349,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.