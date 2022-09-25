Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $102.00.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.87.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $75.84 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

