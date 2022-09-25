Morgan Stanley Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $138.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

