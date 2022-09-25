Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.