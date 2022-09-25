MKM Partners Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $512.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at MKM Partners from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

