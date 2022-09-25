Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $360.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.