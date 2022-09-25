Critical Comparison: PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCTEL and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 83.51%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than PCTEL.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

PCTEL has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PCTEL and Planet Labs PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $87.81 million 0.97 $150,000.00 ($0.01) -457.04 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 11.39 -$137.12 million ($1.96) -2.83

PCTEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC. PCTEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Labs PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PCTEL and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL -0.18% 4.29% 3.33% Planet Labs PBC -108.88% -35.05% -23.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of PCTEL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCTEL beats Planet Labs PBC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, embedded vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles, as well as offers engineering design services. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.