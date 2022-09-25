Contrasting Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Exicure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Exicure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$23.05 million ($0.20) -5.90 Exicure $16.61 million 0.46 -$64.10 million ($16.37) -0.09

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exicure. Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citius Pharmaceuticals and Exicure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exicure 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.73%. Exicure has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,283.12%. Given Exicure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exicure is more favorable than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.78% -22.97% Exicure N/A -718.23% -95.97%

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Exicure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Exicure

(Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc. to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen S.A. to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.