Reviewing Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) & Pontem (NYSE:PNTM)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) and Pontem (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Pontem shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trinity Capital and Pontem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pontem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Pontem.

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pontem has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and Pontem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million 5.36 $132.32 million $2.19 6.41 Pontem N/A N/A $9.76 million N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Pontem.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Pontem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 59.17% 12.27% 5.70% Pontem N/A -54.88% 3.61%

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Pontem on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses. Pontem Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

