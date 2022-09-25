Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Head-To-Head Review

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -45.92% -86.87% -24.34% Mammoth Energy Services -25.24% -14.19% -9.14%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.34 million 0.94 -$8.05 million ($0.67) -1.87 Mammoth Energy Services $228.96 million 0.66 -$101.43 million ($1.44) -2.21

This table compares Enservco and Mammoth Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mammoth Energy Services. Mammoth Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enservco and Mammoth Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Enservco on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 318 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and East Texas Oilfield in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Well Completion Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability, and sand hauling and water transfer services. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Drilling Services segment offers contract land and directional drilling services, as well as rig moving services. The company also offers other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, and remote accommodation services, as well as equipment manufacturing, and infrastructure engineering and design. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in the United States and Canada. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

