Head to Head Review: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) vs. B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taseko Mines and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 7.84% 8.58% 2.61% B2Gold 21.21% 11.73% 9.81%

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and B2Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.96 $29.10 million $0.09 12.89 B2Gold $1.76 billion 1.80 $420.07 million $0.37 8.05

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Taseko Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

