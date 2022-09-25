Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Repsol Trading Down 6.6 %

REPYY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

