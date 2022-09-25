CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 704,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

