CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CMC Materials Price Performance
Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
