Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.35.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 4.5 %

TSE:ENB opened at C$51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$104.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$46.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.24.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.