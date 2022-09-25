Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 175.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $89,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Price Performance

NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

