Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Trading Down 4.4 %

TMSNY opened at $66.96 on Friday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.