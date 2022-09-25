Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.22.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of STN opened at C$59.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.32. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$53.12 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

