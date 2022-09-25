Barclays Initiates Coverage on Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Price Performance
WIHLY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.37.
About Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)
