Barclays Initiates Coverage on Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

WIHLY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.37.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. As of December 31, 2021, its property portfolio consisted of 299 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 2,143,000 square meters.

