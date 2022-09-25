Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Stock Performance

WIHLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Get Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) alerts:

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. As of December 31, 2021, its property portfolio consisted of 299 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 2,143,000 square meters.

Receive News & Ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.