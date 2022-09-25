Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Stock Performance
WIHLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Company Profile
