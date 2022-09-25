Barclays Downgrades Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) to Underweight

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

TTBXF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

TTBXF stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.