Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Prada Stock Down 14.1 %

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. Prada has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

