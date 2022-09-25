Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Cut to $11.75

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

