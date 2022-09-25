Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$2.65 target price on the stock.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
VZLA stock opened at 1.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.19. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of 0.91 and a one year high of 2.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
