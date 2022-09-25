Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$2.65 target price on the stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA stock opened at 1.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.19. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of 0.91 and a one year high of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vizsla Silver stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.62% of Vizsla Silver worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

