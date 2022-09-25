HC Wainwright Raises Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to $2.00

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a C$2.65 price target on the stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

VZLA opened at 1.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.19. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of 0.91 and a 1-year high of 2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vizsla Silver stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.62% of Vizsla Silver worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

