HC Wainwright Raises Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to $2.00

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a C$2.65 price target on the stock.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
VZLA opened at 1.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.19. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of 0.91 and a 1-year high of 2.87.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
