Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Lowered to $11.75 at Cowen

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Vertiv Trading Down 9.8 %

NYSE VRT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

