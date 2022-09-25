Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MOON has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

LON:MOON opened at GBX 168.90 ($2.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £577.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1,876.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 161.14 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.83).

In related news, insider David W. Keens acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £18,700 ($22,595.46).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

