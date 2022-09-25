Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.99. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The stock has a market cap of £918.83 million and a PE ratio of 1.26.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

