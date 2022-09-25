Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Petro Matad Stock Up 2.2 %

MATD opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.05. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.83 and a current ratio of 22.88. The firm has a market cap of £20.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

About Petro Matad

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.