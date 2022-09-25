Berenberg Bank Raises Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 780

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 884 ($10.68).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 860.60 ($10.40) on Friday. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 862.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 799.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,390.56.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

