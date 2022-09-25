VP (LON:VP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close.
VP Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Friday. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 761.77 ($9.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.81). The company has a market cap of £309.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 829.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 872.08.
About VP
Featured Articles
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.