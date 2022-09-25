VP (LON:VP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.57) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close.

VP Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Friday. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 761.77 ($9.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.81). The company has a market cap of £309.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 829.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 872.08.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

