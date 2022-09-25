Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
LON UJO opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.47.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
Read More
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.