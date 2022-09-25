Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €197.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Volkswagen Stock Down 4.9 %

Volkswagen stock opened at €140.16 ($143.02) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a fifty-two week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

