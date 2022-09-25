South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Head to Head Survey

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South32 and New Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get South32 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $5.48 billion 2.08 -$195.00 million N/A N/A New Gold $745.50 million 0.72 $140.60 million $0.13 6.08

New Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South32.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A New Gold 13.96% 4.24% 1.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares South32 and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South32 and New Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 2 3 0 2.33 New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

South32 has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats South32 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. South32 Limited also exports its products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.