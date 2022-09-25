Head to Head Contrast: First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) vs. Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Searchlight Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 17.07% 11.25% 5.22% Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23%

Volatility and Risk

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 1.50 $832.00 million $1.96 7.97 Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Searchlight Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Quantum Minerals and Searchlight Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 5 10 0 2.56 Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.41%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Searchlight Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Searchlight Resources

(Get Rating)

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.