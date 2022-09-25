Reviewing Cullman Bancorp (CULL) and Its Competitors

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cullman Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cullman Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullman Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cullman Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 19.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullman Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 15.38% 2.47% 0.67% Cullman Bancorp Competitors 18.36% 7.39% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cullman Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp Competitors 45 316 282 3 2.38

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Cullman Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullman Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million $1.75 million 32.35 Cullman Bancorp Competitors $140.06 million $39.05 million 3.08

Cullman Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp. Cullman Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullman Bancorp peers beat Cullman Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

