White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Critical Comparison

White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Rating) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|White Fox Ventures
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|$1.34 billion
|1.25
|$317.72 million
|$0.30
|3.60
RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|White Fox Ventures
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|35.14%
|19.40%
|16.15%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|White Fox Ventures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.
Risk & Volatility
White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
RLX Technology beats White Fox Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About White Fox Ventures
White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
