Informa (LON:INF) PT Raised to GBX 750

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.60 ($8.05).

Informa Price Performance

LON:INF opened at GBX 521.60 ($6.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,477.33. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 567.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

