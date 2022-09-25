Berenberg Bank Increases MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 710

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s current price.

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 0.8 %

GLE stock opened at GBX 486 ($5.87) on Friday. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 496 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.37 million and a P/E ratio of 810.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MJ Gleeson

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Also, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Insiders purchased a total of 510,037 shares of company stock valued at $262,719,610 in the last ninety days.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

