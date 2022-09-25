British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTLCY. Barclays dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

British Land Stock Down 7.9 %

British Land stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. British Land has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.74.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

