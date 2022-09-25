National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Instruments from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 97.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 76,374 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 126.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

