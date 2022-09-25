51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51job Price Performance

JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,828,000 after acquiring an additional 832,711 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,457,000 after acquiring an additional 679,660 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of 51job by 580.2% in the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 416,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 354,847 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 910,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Stories

