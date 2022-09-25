StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

