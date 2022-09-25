New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

New Relic Stock Performance

New Relic stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,228 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 11.6% in the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

