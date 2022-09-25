StockNews.com Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Buy

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $3,406,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.