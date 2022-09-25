StockNews.com Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Buy

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of YPF opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
