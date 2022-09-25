Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SRG stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $400.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.78.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,917 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $779,138.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,241,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,973,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 81.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

