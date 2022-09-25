Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance
NYSE:SHI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.