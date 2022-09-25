Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

NYSE:SHI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

