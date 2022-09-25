Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIRD. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIRD opened at $3.19 on Friday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $470.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

